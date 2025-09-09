Navy donates to Calabar orphanage, inspires hope for children

By Henry Obetta

The Nigerian Navy has reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility and community service as participants of Course 9 of the Nigeria War College donated food items, beverages, and detergents to Blessed Home and Hope foster home in Calabar, Cross River State.

The gesture, part of the college’s annual outreach to mark its graduation, brought smiles to children at the orphanage and highlighted the Navy’s effort to uplift vulnerable groups.

Speaking during the donation, Course President, Commander Umar Abdullahi, explained that the visit was a symbolic reminder to the children that they are valued members of society.

“This support is meant to give them hope for a brighter future and to remind them that their present circumstances do not define their tomorrow. As customary, we chose to celebrate our graduation with them so they know they are loved and not forgotten,” Abdullahi said.

The course, comprising 30 participants including officers from the Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ghana Navy, emphasized the importance of extending solidarity beyond the classroom and naval operations.

For the foster home, founded in 1970 by centenarian Mrs. Blessing Duke, the Navy.’s intervention has been more than charity, it has been a lifeline.

Over 300 children have passed through the home, many of whom have gone on to build successful lives despite initial disadvantages.

Mrs. Nkoyo Anado, a product of the orphanage who now supports its operations, described the Navy’s role as transformational.

She said,“You have been our father today, and you have been our mother today. I am a product of this home, and it is support like this that gave me courage to be who I am. Even in the face of discrimination, gestures like this give us hope that tomorrow will be beautiful.”

Mrs. Duke, who established the home more than five decades ago, also expressed gratitude, noting that such interventions not only sustain the children materially but also restore their dignity and sense of belonging.

The event underscored the Navy’s tradition of balancing its national security mandate with human-centered gestures, proving once again that its service to Nigeria extends well beyond the seas.