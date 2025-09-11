‘Nationwide strike inevitable,’ says NUPENG; accuses Dangote of breaching agreement

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has accused the management of Dangote Group of violating a peace pact brokered at the Department of State Services, DSS, headquarters on September 9, warning that a nationwide strike appears inevitable.

A statement by NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, placed members nationwide on red alert, urging them to prepare for a possible resumption of the suspended industrial action.

The statement reads: “This is to alert the general public and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that, notwithstanding the resolution reached and signed at the office of the Department of State Services (DSS) — with three Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Deputy Director-General of the DSS in attendance — on the right of workers to unionise, Mr. Sayyu Aliu Dantata, on Wednesday, 10th September 2025, instructed all his truck drivers, who have been members of NUPENG-PTD for several years, to remove the union stickers from their trucks.

“Today, Thursday, 11th September 2025, he further instructed them to forcefully drive into the Dangote Refinery to load products. Officials stopped them from entering the refinery because their trucks violated the loading rules and regulations.

We strongly condemn this attitude towards the official institutions of this great country and blatant lack of respect for the laws of the land.

“We call on the Federal Government not to allow the security agents — who are being paid with the resources of this country — to be used with impunity against the laws and people of Nigeria.

“Security agents should not allow any individual to breach the law, particularly while disregarding agreements reached in meetings facilitated by them and attended by Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“By this statement, we are placing all our members on red alert for the possible resumption of the suspended nationwide industrial action. We also call on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), all regional and global working people, and civil society organizations to rise in support and solidarity against this threat from the capitalist elite.

“His wealth cannot place him above the law.

“We assure the people and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that NUPENG will continue to remain a patriotic, responsible, and responsive organization committed to the progress of this great country.”

At the time of filing in this report, the response of the Dangote Group was being awaited.

