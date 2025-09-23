National Library project not politically motivated – Oluremi Tinubu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

…As the project has raised N20.7bn so far.

First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has announced that her 65th birthday fundraiser towards the completion of the National Library raised N20.7billion.

She stated this while having lunch with the press at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu explained that the birthday account, Oluremi@65 Education Fund, will remain open till December 2025 to receive more donations from willing Nigerians towards the completion of the project.

“In his 1925 Essay, “The New Frontier” Gebran Kalil Gebran, a Lebanese Writer, Poet, Philosopher and Artist wrote, I quote “Are you a politician, asking what your country can do for you or a zealous one, asking what you can do for your country? If you are the first, then you are a parasite; if the second, then you are an oasis in a desert”.

“ That is why if we take our baby steps welldoing, before long, things will begin to shape up for our country”.

“We all have to rise up, play our parts in the building process.A grain of sand and a drop of water makes a mighty ocean”.

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu also debunked claims that her 65th birthday anniversary fundraiser is politically motivated.

She pointed out that as a teacher, as well as the impact the library had on her life while growing up, she was motivated to call for donations towards the building of the National Library.

“What is wrong in doing well or trying to build our country – if I could assist the post-war building process in Liberia by donating the Oluremi Tinubu Elementary and Junior Secondary School in Monte Serrado County in Liberia, what is wrong in drawing attention to some of the areas of need in our beloved Nation?”.

“This is not the first time I have raised funds for causes close to my heart. For my 45th birthday, I raised ₦50 million to complete the National Sickle Cell Foundation Center, which has since become fully operational. For my 50th birthday, I raised ₦200 million for the New Era Foundation and other charities”.

“I have played my part in this project, and believe Nigerians can raise the funds needed to complete the library. This is not just a project but a national treasure that will serve generations to come.”

The First Lady disclosed that as of 2pm on Tuesday, 23rd September 2025, the fund had realised N20.4 billion and was still counting, noting that the account will remain open till December 2025 before it is shut down.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the signatories to the account are the Minister of Education and the Chief Librarian of the Federation, insisting hers was to help drive the funds.

The National Assembly Library project, initiated in 1981 and approved with funding in subsequent years, had faced decades of funding delays, with the budget escalating from ₦8.2 billion in 1981 to ₦23 billion as of 2023. However, with President Bola Tinubu’s administration is ready to “take the bull by the horn,” as the First Lady put it, to ensure that construction is completed within two years.

First Lady of Nigeria acknowledged various contributors, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and his wife, former President General Buhari, several former first ladies, Senate President and his wife, Speaker of the House of Representatives and his wife, and members of the National Assembly, governors’ forum and governors’ spouses, security chiefs and their wives, business moguls including Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Arthur Eze, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, among countless well-wishers.