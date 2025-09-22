National Library Donation: APC cautions Obi against politicizing philanthropy

Peter Obi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, against politicizing philanthropic gestures, particularly the donation to the National Library by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during her birthday celebration.

Reacting to Obi’s comments, APC Lagos spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, said on Monday that public institutions worldwide often benefit from private donations and endowments, which complement government efforts in nation-building.

He noted that such contributions should be encouraged as they reflect shared responsibility for strengthening public institutions.

Oladejo urged Nigerians to view the First Lady’s donation as a positive step in supporting education and national development rather than through a political lens.

He emphasized that the priority should be to strengthen national institutions and foster a culture of public-private partnership for the common good.