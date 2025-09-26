National dialogue on patriotism, unity tops SHACO’s agenda for Nigeria @65

By Esther Onyegbula

The Society for Human Advancement and Creativity Organisation (SHACO) has announced plans to host a national summit in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, with the theme “Be Patriotic.”

The summit, which will bring together over 400 participants including 100 invited executives from key organisations, is aimed at fostering patriotism, unity, and national development.

Founder and President of SHACO, Amb. Mark Akande, in a statement, said the initiative is designed to inspire Nigerians, especially the youth, to appreciate the sacrifices of past heroes and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

“Our goal is to provide a platform for intergenerational dialogue, celebrate Nigeria’s independence, and promote patriotism as a tool for national growth,” Akande said.

The event will feature a keynote address by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, titled “Be Patriotic.” Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, will also deliver a lecture on “The Role of Youth in Nation Building.”

Other activities lined up include panel discussions on workers’ roles in nation-building, women’s development as a pillar of nationhood, youth innovation, transport sector management, and preserving the achievements of Nigeria’s heroes past.

Participants will also embark on educational tours of historical sites in Badagry, such as the Slave Relics, Oba Akran Palace, Point of Return, Agia Tree, First Storey Building, and the Heritage Museum.

According to SHACO, the summit is not only a celebration of independence but also a call for practical steps to drive unity and sustainable national development.

Certificates of participation and refreshments will be provided for attendees, while organisations have been urged to register delegates ahead of the summit.