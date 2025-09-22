Natasha challenges court’s jurisdiction, slams FG for abuse of power

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has filed a legal challenge against the Federal Government in response to criminal defamation charges brought against her.

Preliminary objections were filed before both the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and the Federal High Court, Abuja, by her legal team led by four Senior Advocates of Nigeria: Prof. Roland Otaru, SAN; Dr. E. West-Idahosa, SAN; J.J. Usman, SAN; and M.J. Numa, SAN.

The defence argued that the case arose from petitions by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, and maintained that defamation is a civil matter, not one that should attract criminal prosecution.

Her lawyers further contended that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) does not have the locus standi to prosecute defamation cases on behalf of private individuals. They submitted that the alleged statements fell within the scope of public discourse and media commentary.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also argued that the charges were filed without adequate investigation and contrasted this with petitions she had submitted on other matters, which she said had not been addressed.

The legal team urged the courts to dismiss the charges at the preliminary stage, warning that proceeding with the matter could set an unhealthy precedent in the administration of justice.