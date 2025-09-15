Natasha: Allow senate, courts to discharge responsibilities – Clerk

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, has appealed to the public to remain patient and allow the appropriate institutions – including the Senate and the courts – to discharge their constitutional responsibilities regarding the resumption of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central).

According to him, the CNA does not have the authority to review, reverse, or interpret Senate decisions, stressing that his office functions strictly as an administrative arm that provides support to the Senate in line with its resolutions, Standing Orders, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Director of Information for the CNA, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, the Clerk emphasized that the question of whether Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan can resume legislative duties after the expiration of her six-month suspension rests solely with the Senate, or with a competent court decision, and not with his office.

This clarification comes a week before the Senate is scheduled to resume from its recess on September 23.

The CNA’s statement followed correspondence from Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team, led by Michael Jonathan Numa, SAN, which had written to the Clerk urging that she be recalled to enable her to resume legislative duties.

The CNA’s office explained that on March 6, 2025, the Senate passed a resolution suspending Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months. While the matter was challenged in court, the Federal High Court did not overturn the Senate’s resolution, and no binding order has yet been issued to reverse it.

It was further noted that on September 4, 2025, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote to the Clerk expressing her intention to resume legislative duties. The CNA, in line with procedure, conveyed this to the Senate leadership, which observed that the matter remains before the Court of Appeal and is therefore sub judice. As such, any change in status must come either through a fresh Senate resolution or a definitive court order.

“The Clerk is therefore not in a position to facilitate her resumption at this time,” the statement read.

The CNA reaffirmed that his office is committed to due process and operates strictly within lawful administrative limits.

“The Office of the Clerk remains guided by the principles of constitutionalism, institutional respect, and the rule of law. The public is urged to remain patient and allow the Senate and the courts to discharge their constitutional responsibilities,” the statement added.