Nasarawa Police arrest mother of newborn dumped in bush

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested the mother of the newborn baby dumped in a bush at Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the arrest to our reporter on Thursday in Lafia.

“The mother of the baby has been identified and arrested. The CP ordered a transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the suspect,” said Nansel.

The baby was allegedly dumped by her mother in the popular A. A. Koto area of Akwanga town, and found alive by residents and handed over to the police.

A resident who prefers anonymity told our reporter that the newborn, a baby girl, was found on Wednesday in a bush along Hope Academy Primary School, Akwanga.

“The baby was wrapped in a cloth and dumped in the bush by her mother, a final-year NCE student of the College of Education, Akwanga,” the eyewitness narrated.