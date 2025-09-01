Nasarawa Judiciary petitioned over land grabbing, nepotism

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A group has petitioned the Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission over allegations of misconduct against Mr. Musa Jimoh Alonge, Director of Enforcement in the state judiciary.

The petitioners urged his suspension and investigation over claims of corruption, land grabbing and nepotism.

The petition, dated 25 August 2025, was submitted by Zangina Media Consultants Ltd and signed by its Executive Director, Sami Ahmad.

It was addressed to Hon. Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, Chief Judge of Nasarawa State and Chairman of the Judicial Service Commission, with copies sent to Governor Abdullahi Sule, the Attorney-General of the state, and federal anti-graft agencies.

According to the petition, Mr Alonge was accused of selectively enforcing court orders, involvement in land-related disputes in Karu and Mararaba, and using staff transfers as a form of intimidation.

The group further claimed his assets appeared inconsistent with his known earnings in public service.

“Our petition is not borne out of malice or political consideration, but out of a patriotic duty to preserve the dignity of the Nasarawa State Judiciary and to protect public trust in justice,” Ahmad said.

The petition also alleged that some family members of Mr Alonge were listed as directors in private businesses, which, in the petitioners’ view, could contravene public service rules.

“This conduct, in our view, raises questions under the Constitution and relevant anti-corruption laws,” the petition added.

In its recommendations, Zangina Media urged the Judicial Service Commission to suspend Mr Alonge pending investigation, set up an independent inquiry, and, if the allegations were proven, take appropriate disciplinary and legal action.

“Failure to act on these allegations risks undermining the credibility of the judiciary and worsening land conflicts in parts of the state,” the petition warned.

Alonge’s Response

When contacted, Mr Alonge dismissed the allegations, saying he had not been formally served with the petition and described the claims as ‘speculation and mischief-making.’

“The petition, I really don’t understand what it is about. They talk of nepotism and claim I am living beyond my means, but all that is just their own calculation. I have heard about the petitions, but they have not been served to me personally,” he said.

On the land grabbing allegations, he said no individual had ever accused him directly of seizing property, explaining that his role as Director of Enforcement was limited to executing valid court judgments.

“Each time I go to enforce a judgment and hand over land to its rightful owner, some people come forward to challenge the process, claiming they also have an interest. This has happened repeatedly,” he said.

He noted that enforcement exercises sometimes faced violent resistance, which was why security operatives, including civil defence officers and vigilante groups, usually accompanied his team.

He added that a rumoured case of a woman’s death during an enforcement exercise was never officially reported to him and that the Commissioner of Police had since confirmed he had no case to answer.

Mr Alonge argued that the petitioners were retaliating after he described them as land speculators before a state panel set up by Governor Sule, chaired by the Attorney-General, which had earlier looked into complaints against him.

He further claimed that some insiders opposed his re-engagement after retirement and were working with external petitioners.

“In truth, all this noise is simply because some people are determined to fight me at all costs. I am a unionist and currently serve as the National Treasurer of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN). I have been in union leadership for over 10 years and have always been media-friendly. I do not know where this malice is coming from, but I am confident that the truth will prevail,” he said.