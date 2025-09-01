Nasarawa Assembly urges Gov Sule to close manpower gap in Environmental Protection Agency

Abdullahi Sule

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged Gov. Abdullahi Sule to close the existing manpower gap in the State Environmental Protection Agency.

This, the assembly said, was to ensure the agency’s development through effective service delivery in the state.

Mr Mohammed Omadefu, the Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, made the call when the management of the agency appeared before the committee on its ‘Second Quarter 2025 Budget Performance’ on Monday in Lafia.

Omadefu stated that the oversight function was to review the agency’s activities for the second quarter of 2025.

He stated that closing the manpower gap was crucial for achieving optimal productivity and the overall development of the state.

” I want to urge Gov. Abdullahi Sule to close the manpower gap in this agency for the overall development of the agency and the state at large,” he said.

The chairman assured the agency of support to succeed.

Earlier, the General Manager of the agency, Mr. Iliyasu Adeka, stated that the agency was responsible for protecting the environment in the state.

” We also do fumigation of pubic and private places in order to ensure that the environment is safe and clean for our people,” he said.

Adeka, however, identified understaffing as the major problem affecting the agency.

Also appearing before the committee was the management of Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL).

Dr. Elias Globe, the Project Coordinator, appreciated the committee for supporting the project’s activities to succeed.

He stated that ACReSAL was a World Bank-assisted project designed to address the challenges of land degradation and climate change in Northern Nigeria.

He assured them of their commitment to continue initiating projects that have a direct impact on the lives of the people of the state.

Responding, the chairman of the committee commended ACReSAL for its robust and plausible intervention projects.

He assured the committee of the synergy and collaboration required for the project’s successful execution.

Vanguard News