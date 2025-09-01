NAPTIP receives 12 trafficking victims, arrests accomplice

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano Zonal Command, has taken custody of 12 rescued victims of human trafficking, all of whom are female and aged between 15 and 50.

The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Abdullahi Babale, confirmed the development on Monday in Kano while receiving the victims from the Kano State Hisbah Board, which carried out the rescue operation in collaboration with the agency.

According to Babale, the victims were intercepted on Aug. 31 at Karota Luxurious Park, Hotoro Western Bye-Pass, while en route to Ghana and onward to Saudi Arabia for suspected labour exploitation.

He disclosed that the victims, who hailed from Kano, Katsina, Borno, Jigawa, and Zamfara states, were being trafficked under the guise of seeking better job opportunities abroad.

One suspect, identified as Mohammed Saleh, 45, was arrested in connection with the case.

Babale said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other key suspects involved in the trafficking network.

“The rescue and arrest are in line with the directive of the NAPTIP Director-General, Hajiya Binta Adamu-Bello, to intensify intelligence gathering and crack down on suspected traffickers operating within Nigeria,” Babale stated.

He commended the Commander-General of the Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, and the Kano State Government for their continued collaboration in the fight against human trafficking and the protection of vulnerable citizens.

Babale assured that the victims would undergo counseling and rehabilitation before being reunited with their families, in line with NAPTIP’s victim-centered approach.

He also called on parents to be more vigilant in safeguarding their children from traffickers who exploit economic hardship and lure victims with false promises of greener pastures abroad.

“We urge members of the public to report any suspicious movement or activities related to human trafficking in their communities,” he added.