NAPTIP backs Samira Buhari mentorship drive, vows action on women’s protection

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has pledged to work with the Daurama Foundation to tackle the vulnerabilities faced by women and girls, particularly those that leave them at risk of exploitation and trafficking.

The pledge was made at the virtual graduation of 39 young women from the Samira Buhari Mentorship Programme (SBMP), a 12-week capacity-building initiative focused on leadership, career development, and digital literacy.

The event was themed ‘Empowering Africa’s Next Generation of Women Leaders’ and featured remarks from Dr. Samira Buhari, Founder of the Daurama Foundation, and Angela Agbayekhai, NAPTIP’s Director of Counselling and Rehabilitation, who represented the agency’s Director-General.

Agbayekhai praised the programme’s efforts to equip young women with skills and opportunities, saying it aligned with national strategies to protect women and girls.

“Across our communities, girls and women face vulnerabilities that can echo across generations. What SBMP is doing, taking young women off the margins and empowering them, is timely and essential. NAPTIP stands ready to partner so this momentum translates into safer, stronger futures,” she said.

The mentorship programme provided training in leadership, entrepreneurship, public speaking, business development, and the use of digital tools.

Participants also engaged in mock interviews, one-on-one coaching, and networking sessions designed to prepare them for professional and entrepreneurial pursuits.

Dr. Buhari noted that the initiative aimed to equip participants with the confidence and skills to take on leadership roles in their communities and beyond.

“This is far more than a ceremony; it is a celebration of courage and possibility. Mentorship should open doors, nurture confidence, and ignite a fire that lasts well beyond the classroom.

“When we invest in women, we transform communities, economies, and nations. Women’s voices belong at the table, at the helm, and at the heart of progress,” she said.

According to Daurama Foundation, the SBMP will continue to serve as a platform for building a network of women leaders and promoting skills development as part of broader efforts to address gender inequality and economic marginalisation.

The ceremony also recognised top-performing participants with cash prizes and digital devices to support their continued learning and entrepreneurial efforts.

Mercy Ajeh, a mentor who facilitated sessions on digital productivity, commended the participants for their dedication.

“These young women were eager to learn and often went beyond class activities; sharing calendars, drafting documents, and even taking minutes. The structure pushed them to meet high standards, and they rose to the challenge,” she said.

One of the graduates, Fatima Shema, reflected on how the mentorship experience had impacted her career path.

“SBMP gave me confidence and direction. The day after our mock interviews, I passed a real interview and got the job. I’ve found my voice, and I’m building a creative enterprise that creates opportunities for other women,” she said.

The ceremony also acknowledged the contributions of partner organisations such as NAPTIP, the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, and the FCTA Women Affairs Secretariat, along with the volunteers and staff who supported the programme’s delivery.