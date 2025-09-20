NAPTIP backs Samira Buhari mentorship drive, vows action on women’s protection

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has pledged to partner with the Daurama Foundation to address the vulnerabilities faced by women and girls, particularly those at risk of exploitation and trafficking.

The commitment was announced at the virtual graduation of 39 young women from the Samira Buhari Mentorship Programme (SBMP), a 12-week initiative focused on leadership, career development, and digital literacy.

The event, themed “Empowering Africa’s Next Generation of Women Leaders,” featured remarks from Dr. Samira Buhari, Founder of the Daurama Foundation, and Angela Agbayekhai, NAPTIP’s Director of Counselling and Rehabilitation, who represented the agency’s Director-General.

Agbayekhai commended the programme for equipping young women with relevant skills, noting that it aligned with national strategies for women and girls’ protection.

“Across our communities, girls and women face vulnerabilities that can echo across generations. What SBMP is doing—taking young women off the margins and empowering them—is timely and essential. NAPTIP stands ready to partner so this momentum translates into safer, stronger futures,” she said.

The mentorship programme offered training in leadership, entrepreneurship, public speaking, business development, and digital tools. Participants also engaged in mock interviews, one-on-one coaching, and networking sessions to prepare them for professional and entrepreneurial pursuits.

Dr. Buhari stressed that the initiative was designed to instill confidence and prepare young women for leadership roles within their communities and beyond.

“This is far more than a ceremony; it is a celebration of courage and possibility. Mentorship should open doors, nurture confidence, and ignite a fire that lasts well beyond the classroom.

When we invest in women, we transform communities, economies, and nations. Women’s voices belong at the table, at the helm, and at the heart of progress,” she said.

The foundation added that the SBMP would continue to serve as a platform for building a network of women leaders and promoting skills development to address gender inequality and economic marginalisation.

Outstanding participants were recognised with cash prizes and digital devices to support their continued learning and entrepreneurial efforts.

Mercy Ajeh, a mentor who facilitated sessions on digital productivity, praised the participants’ commitment.

“These young women were eager to learn and often went beyond class activities—sharing calendars, drafting documents, and even taking minutes. The structure pushed them to meet high standards, and they rose to the challenge,” she said.

One of the graduates, Fatima Shema, shared how the mentorship impacted her career.

“SBMP gave me confidence and direction. The day after our mock interviews, I passed a real interview and got the job. I’ve found my voice, and I’m building a creative enterprise that creates opportunities for other women,” she said.

The ceremony also acknowledged the contributions of partner organisations, including NAPTIP, the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, and the FCTA Women Affairs Secretariat, alongside volunteers and staff who supported the programme’s delivery.