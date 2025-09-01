NAPS mourns Auchi Polytechnic student killed in Road Accident, demands justice

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has expressed grief over the death of Ruth Obadon Otabor, a student of Auchi Polytechnic, who died in a recent road accident involving a cement truck.

Otabor, a mother of two, reportedly passed away at Lagoon Hospital, Lagos, after sustaining severe injuries in the crash.

NAPS President, Comrade Eshiofune Paul Oghayan Shoprite, in a statement made available to journalists, described Otabor’s passing as a painful reminder of recurring road tragedies that continue to claim the lives of students across the country.

“Though Ruth was swiftly evacuated to one of Nigeria’s foremost hospitals, she could not survive the severe injuries. Her death is another sad testament to the dangers our students face daily,” the statement read.

He disclosed that support measures were being arranged for the bereaved family and emphasized that “no compensation can ever replace a life.”

The NAPS leader further assured that Otabor’s two children would be granted full scholarships from primary to tertiary level, while plans are underway to immortalize her name at Auchi Polytechnic.

“We condole with her family and children, and we assure the student community that Ruth’s death will not be in vain. Her memory strengthens our demand for justice, accountability, and safer roads for all,” Oghayan said.

He also appealed to students nationwide to remain calm and peaceful, assuring them that the association will continue to press for justice and accountability.