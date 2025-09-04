NANTA achieves 50% self-regulatory ecosystem – Fagade

NIHOTOUR boss, Abisoye Fagade, with NANTA President, Yinka Folami.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, has described the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) as having achieved about 50 percent self-regulation in the country’s travel trade sector.

Fagade, who spoke at a stakeholders’ forum, commended NANTA for its training initiatives aimed at aligning members with global best practices. He said NIHOTOUR was ready to support the association in institutionalising its training academy to curb quackery and unregulated entry into the profession.

“NANTA has done so much in training its members, and we at NIHOTOUR are ready to transfer our regulatory powers in that area to the association. Our goal is to ensure that anyone coming into the trade must pass through NANTA,” he said.

NANTA President, Mr. Yinka Folami, reiterated the association’s commitment to professionalism and compliance with government reforms, noting that NANTA was the first to call on the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to regulate its activities.

He said the partnership with NIHOTOUR and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had strengthened the association’s capacity to project Nigerian travel professionals globally.

Former NANTA President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic posed the greatest challenge to members but led to the creation of a dedicated training academy.

She said the academy, headed by Mrs. Ibiwari Kemabonta, had since become a centre for capacity development in the sector.

Mr. Ahmed Ojuolape, President of Empire Travel Kano and consultant with NIHOTOUR’s IATA Training Faculty, advised NANTA to take full advantage of the NIHOTOUR Act to consolidate its training efforts.

He stressed that standardisation and professionalism were critical for Nigeria’s travel trade to gain global recognition.