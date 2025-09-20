NANS lauds housing reforms, says FHA on course under Ojo

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has expressed support for the reforms being implemented at the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, under the leadership of Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, saying the agency is on course to deliver its mandate.

The student body has therefore passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Hon. Ojo.

In a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, the body also commended Ojo for running an inclusive administration at the agency.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the apex body representing all Nigerian students at home and in the diaspora, hereby issues this official statement to pass a Vote of Confidence on the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, for his exemplary leadership and reform-driven administration.

“Since his assumption of office, Hon. Ojo has demonstrated a strong commitment to repositioning the Federal Housing Authority into a more transparent, efficient, and people-focused agency. Under his visionary leadership, the FHA has witnessed tremendous transformation in policy implementation, service delivery, and internal administration, setting a new benchmark in public housing management in Nigeria.

“NANS particularly commends Hon. Ojo for introducing and strengthening digital platforms that enhance accountability and transparency in payment processes and record-keeping within the Authority. These forward-thinking reforms are not only tackling corruption and inefficiency but also building public trust in FHA’s operations.

‘We further applaud the MD/CEO for his inclusive leadership style, especially his efforts in ensuring the employment and empowerment of youth with disabilities and the conversion of long-serving ad hoc staff into full-time employment. These actions are not only commendable but reflective of a leader who values human capital, promotes equity, and rewards diligence.

“Having critically assessed the activities and performance of the Federal Housing Authority under his stewardship, NANS affirms that Hon. Oyetunde Ojo’s administration is result-oriented, youth-friendly, and aligned with the national vision of sustainable development, affordable housing, and social inclusion.

“We, however, issue a stern warning to individuals or groups attempting to distract or derail the progress made through falsehoods, baseless attacks, or politically motivated sabotage. NANS stands firmly against such retrogressive tendencies and will not hesitate to mobilize Nigerian students in defense of public servants committed to genuine national development.

“We call on all stakeholders, including civil society, government institutions, and the general public, to continue supporting Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo in his mission to transform public housing in Nigeria.”