NANS JCC Ondo Axis says election of vice chairman followed due process

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Council, Ondo State Axis has debunked the claim that the election of Comrade Abiodun Victor Ayomide as the vice chairman did not follow due process.

The body, in a statement, said complied with the provisions and dictates of the NANS’ constitution and urged those behind the faceless allegation of breaching the constitution of the student body to go and familiarize themselves with the constitution and stop raising false alarm and claims.

The statement was endorsed by Comr. Adekanye Mayomi Adeboye (INEC)

Chairman, NANS JCC Ondo State Axis, Comr. Oladele Oluwafemi Emmanuel, General Secretary and Comr. Johnpaul O. Alabi, the

Public Relations Officer.

“We received with concern a wave of baseless allegations regarding the election of our Vice-Chairman, Comr. Abiodun Victor Ayomide. We consider it necessary to set the records straight for the sake of transparency, truth, and the collective peace of the student community.

“When the purpose of a thing is not known, abuse becomes inevitable. The allegations of a “kangaroo election” being circulated by a few disgruntled elements are not only misleading but also an attempt to undermine the integrity of our innovative, law-guided and unified administration.

“While we acknowledge genuine concerns and constructive criticism from stakeholders and watchdogs, we must also make it clear that defamatory claims targeted at discrediting our esteemed administration will not stand unchallenged. We appreciate the passion and enthusiasm shown in relation to the election of the Vice-Chairman of NANS JCC Ondo Axis, but after thorough review, we assert unequivocally that the election was conducted in full compliance with the NANS Constitution.

“On the specific matter of Article 15, Section 1, Sub-Section 2(iii), which has been wrongly cited by petitioners, we find it surprising and even laughable that senators, who should be grounded in the nitty-gritty of the constitution, have displayed such shallow understanding.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Comrade Abiodun Victor Ayomide duly relinquished his institutional office as President of the Students’ Union Government at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, prior to assuming his new position. This is not only a settled fact but also supported with a written letter of resignation making it crystal clear that his transition aligns perfectly with constitutional provisions and demonstrates his unflinching commitment to the laws governing our association.

“We must also clarify the issue raised concerning representation of the AAUASU President. The incumbent President, Comr. Akeem Salami Ologbon, in line with constitutional provisions, authorized his predecessor, Comrade Oyindamola Samuel Boladale (Mandela), to represent him. This authorization is valid, legitimate, and reflects a bond of trust and confidence between the incumbent and his predecessor. There is no provision in the NANS JCC Ondo constitution that invalidates such an arrangement. Any attempts to create confusion on this matter are nothing more than a distortion of clear constitutional practice.

“It is therefore our firm position that we ascertain that the election process was transparent, legitimate, and conducted in strict compliance with the NANS Constitution.

“The entire process adhered to established rules and regulations, ensuring fairness, credibility, and justice for all parties involved. We find no grounds whatsoever to declare the office vacant or call for a fresh election.

“The composition of leadership today is the direct product of democratic will, and any attempt to subvert it is an attack on the collective mandate of Nigerian students in Ondo State.

“Regarding the purported suspension of Comrade Abiodun Victor Ayomide as Vice-Chairman and the entire Executive Council of NANS JCC Ondo Axis, we wish to make it abundantly clear that such action carries no weight and does not even command recognition from this administration.

“The so-called “Council of SUG Presidents,” which has been bandied about as issuing the suspension, is not recognized anywhere in the NANS Constitution. The authority of its signatories to speak on behalf of NANS JCC Ondo Axis is therefore highly questionable and entirely without legal standing.

“Beyond this preliminary objection, we also state emphatically that the suspension itself lacks legitimacy, fairness, and due process.

“Article 8, Section 2 of the NANS Constitution clearly outlines the powers and duties of the Senate, but nothing within its scope grants such arbitrary powers to suspend executives in the manner being attempted.

“Unless through proper impeachment proceedings guided by due process, the office of the Chairman and other executives remain substantive and valid in the eyes of the law.

“Any purported suspension under the present circumstances is, to us, inconsequential and unrecognized.

“In conclusion, we reaffirm our unshaken belief in the legitimacy of the election of the Vice-Chairman and the continuity of the Executive Council. Our leadership remains committed to serving the student community diligently, guided by the principles enshrined in the NANS Constitution. We urge all stakeholders to remain focused on the bigger picture of student welfare, to avoid needless distractions, and to resist the attempts of a few to sow seeds of confusion where clarity already exists.

“The Redefined and Unified Era of NANS JCC Ondo State Axis remains resolute, progressive, and deeply anchored on constitutionalism, fairness, and the collective interest of Nigerian students.”