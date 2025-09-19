NANS commends Bayelsa Education Commissioner over facelift of schools

By Adesina Wahab

The Deputy Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Aye Thomas, has applauded the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Bayelsa State, Dr. Gentle Emelah, for his proactive strides in revitalizing the state’s educational sector through the renovation and upgrading of government-owned schools.

According to Comr. Thomas, the Commissioner has not only lived up to his core mandate, but has also raised the standard of learning environments across Bayelsa, ensuring that students at both secondary and technical levels can now access facilities that inspire learning and skill acquisition.

In the last few months, the Commissioner has overseen the comprehensive renovation of key institutions such as the Government Model Secondary School, Ogbia Town; Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama; Nembe National Grammar School (NNGS), Nembe—established in 1958 and now wearing a new look; Bishop Dimeari Grammar School; St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata; Bayelsa State Sports Academy, Asoama; and Southern Ijaw Secondary School, Oporoma (SISSO), among others across the state.

“These projects are not mere facelifts; they are evidence of a clear vision to give Bayelsa students the conducive environment they deserve. By transforming these schools, Dr. Emelah is rekindling confidence in public education, promoting technical advancement, and restoring the glory of institutions that have produced generations of leaders,” Thomas stated.

He stressed that education remains the bedrock of development, and Dr. Emelah’s efforts are a direct investment in the future of Bayelsa State. He also called on other stakeholders—government agencies, private sector players, and community leaders—to complement the Commissioner’s work so that the gains can be sustained and expanded.

“On behalf of the 40.1 million Nigerian students, I commend Dr. Gentle Emelah for his relentless service. We are watching, we are encouraged, and we are giving him the boost to do even more. His achievements are clear, and his dedication is worthy of emulation,” he added.

The Deputy Senate President further assured the Bayelsa State Government that NANS remains a ready partner in advancing policies and initiatives that place education at the centre of development.

“With this momentum, we believe Bayelsa is on course to become a model for other states in Nigeria in terms of educational transformation,” he concluded.