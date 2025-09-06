‘Nana sacrificed everything,’ Femi Otedola praises wife at Temi, Mr Eazi’s wedding

Otedola

Billionaire Femi Otedola has paid glowing tribute to his wife, Nana Otedola, praising her enduring love and sacrifices in raising their family.

In a video shared on Saturday from the wedding ceremony of their daughter, Temi Otedola, to singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, Otedola reflected on his wife’s pivotal role in holding the family together while he was preoccupied with building his business empire.

He recalled that when Temi was born, his attention was fixed on financial pursuits, leaving Nana to carry the greater share of parenting responsibilities.

“I give all credit to Nana; she sacrificed everything, even putting up with my flaws, to ensure our children were well cared for and loved every moment,” Otedola said, drawing applause from guests.

The businessman acknowledged that Nana’s strength and dedication had been fundamental to the family’s stability and success.

It is not the first time Otedola has publicly celebrated his wife. In 2022, he joined their children in marking Nana’s birthday with heartfelt tributes on social media.

In 2023, he made headlines during a yacht trip when he jokingly remarked that he had a girlfriend in the Philippines.