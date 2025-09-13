NAMA hires firm to train staff on post retirement survival skills

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency ,NAMA, has engaged Instinct Resource Services Limited (IRSL) to train its workers on living quality life after retirement.

The 2025 NAMA Pre-retirement Workshop lasted for six days and equipped workers with knowledge and skills in the areas of financial planning and security, health and wellness strategies, pursuing hobbies and passions and building social connections after their retirement.

The Managing Director, NAMA, Engr. Ahmed Umar Farouk, who was represented by Director, Air Traffic Controller, Tayo John, said the training equipped workers with the knowledge and tools necessary navigate retirement, which he described as a significant life change.

He said: “Retirement is not just an end to a chapter but also a beginning of new opportunities,”adding that the training explored financial planning, lifestyle adjustments, and personal growth strategies to ensure a smooth transition.

The IRSL’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ayuba Fagbemi Mba, in his opening address commended the Managing Director of NAMA, Engr. Ahmed Umar Farouk; the Director of Human Resources, Mr. Ladipo Abimbola, General Manager, Human Resources, Mr Olufunshio Adebola Otubusen, and all other esteemed members of the management team for their commitment to the welfare and development of NAMA’s workforce.

He further appreciated NAMA’s management team for finding Instinct Resource Services Limited worthy to train the retiring workers.

Fagbemi told the workers they were united on the same path marked by dedication, perseverance, and resilience pursuit of excellence. My own journey is quite unique. It reflects the shared experiences of many who have dedicated their lives to service.

He recalled his journey after working in some companies and retiring from the banking sector, saying he found a new challenge that allowed him to explore his entrepreneurial spirit.

He said: “I made the bold decision after leaving the banking industry and I embarked on a new adventure, which led to the establishment of Instinct Resource Services Limited.

“As a political, economy and management consultant cum serial entrepreneur, I discovered a newfound sense of freedom and autonomy. A freedom that gave me the opportunity of spending more time with my loved ones, pursuing my passions, and exploring new avenues of development.”

Fagbemi appealed to the workers to learn from how he turned his retirement to tools of greatness disclosing that nine months after the Instinct Resource Services was awarded three major contracts from two federal government agencies and one from a multinational company.

He said: “Today with the fearless and dedicated team, IRSL has trained over 2550 participants across the globe with significance market share and customers base from the federal ministries, government agencies, schools, military, para-military, multinationals and worthy individuals across the world.

“We started as a business name, then evolved into a limited liability company with one million shares. As a developing company, we increase our shares from one million to ten million. This is a company that is less than seven years.”

He said through dedication, perseverance, and a willingness to embrace change, he was able to find success in his endeavors and also discovered a part of him that had long been yearning for expression.

He added: “In this case, preparing for retirement will no longer be perceived as a period of stagnation, but would go on to become a time of great personal and professional development. A time where I will be able to unlock my full potential and continue realizing my dreams.”

The retiring workers, who commended NAMA and the resource persons for the workshop were taught skills such as paint production, household items, catering services and bread production among others.