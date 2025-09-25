Naira rises to N1,515/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,515 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,518 per dollar on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Naira appreciated to N1,486.8 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,486.8 per dollar from N1,493.2 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating N6.4 appreciation for the naira.