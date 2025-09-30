Naira appreciates to N1,500/$ in parallel market

Naira

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,500 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,510 per dollar last weekend.

However, the Naira depreciated to N1,480.15 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,480.15 per dollar from N1,480 per dollar last week Friday, indicating 15 kobo depreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N19.85 per dollar from N30 per dollar last weekend.