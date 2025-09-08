NAIC boss Danfulani commended for advancing food security

Agricultural stakeholders across Nigeria have commended the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Yazid Danfulani, for his transformative leadership and commitment to food security.

The stakeholders, under the umbrella of the Agricultural Stakeholders Forum, praised Danfulani for repositioning NAIC as a key institution in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

They said his reforms were boosting farmers’ confidence, providing essential insurance cover, and reducing risks tied to agricultural investments.

Forum chairman, Dr Inuwa Zakari Yau, said in a statement on Wednesday that Danfulani had shown “remarkable zeal” since assuming office, bringing energy and innovation to NAIC’s operations.

Stakeholders stressed that his efforts were in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in tackling food insecurity and strengthening agricultural resilience.

“Mr Danfulani has given farmers the security they need to expand production. His initiatives are vital to the president’s vision of a hunger-free Nigeria,” the forum said.

The group also noted that NAIC’s role under Danfulani would safeguard farmers against climate-related and market risks while encouraging youth and private investors to engage more in agriculture.

They pledged continued support to NAIC and called on policymakers, financiers, and farmers’ associations to work closely with Danfulani’s administration to make agriculture the bedrock of Nigeria’s food security.

Stakeholders concluded that with NAIC’s renewed direction, the country was firmly on the path to overcoming food insecurity and achieving agricultural prosperity.