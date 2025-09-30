NAF airstrikes kill scores of bandits in Kwara communities

FILE IMAGE

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Scores of bandits have been killed following multiple airstrikes launched by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in forests around Babasango, near the Kwara–Kogi border.

The operations, which began Monday evening, targeted hideouts linked to the recent massacre of 11 forest guards and a community leader in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Residents said the air offensive became necessary after the bandits, armed with sophisticated AK-47 rifles, overpowered forest guards and abducted an unspecified number of people during Sunday’s deadly attack.

Confirming the development, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement that coordinated missions were carried out across Kakihun, Oke-Ode, Babanla, and adjoining areas.

“Reconnaissance and close air support operations were executed to deter threats, while hostile elements sighted east of Babanla were decisively engaged,” Ejodame noted. “Concurrent surveillance flights also covered key settlements and military positions, gathering critical intelligence to support ground forces.”

He added that the operations reaffirm NAF’s commitment to safeguarding communities, protecting troops, and sustaining pressure on criminal groups.

In a related statement, Rafiu Ajakaiye, Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State Governor, confirmed that combined security forces also engaged the criminals around Babasango. “The multi-agency operation comes a day after the unfortunate incident at Oke-Ode on Sunday. The Nigerian Air Force introduced aerial strikes to rout the criminals, resulting in multiple casualties on their side,” he stated.

Details of casualties on the side of security forces were not disclosed at the time of filing this report.