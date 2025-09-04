NAF Air strikes neutralize over 15 terrorists in Sambisa Forest hideout

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced that its Air Component under the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), neutralized more than 15 terrorists in a recent operation at Zuwa, within the Sambisa Forest.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this on Thursday, noting that the precision air assault demonstrated the NAF’s reach and determination in the fight against terrorism.

According to him, the strikes were carried out on September 3, 2025, following credible intelligence and surveillance that confirmed a terrorist enclave west of Zuwa.

“The mission targeted hideouts harbouring fighters and commanders linked to recent hostilities around Bitta. The strikes proved devastating, neutralising over 15 terrorists and destroying key structures critical to their operations,” he said.

Ejodame emphasized that the operation underscores the NAF’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while supporting ground forces in dismantling terrorist networks.

He added that the Air Force remains resolute in its role as a symbol of vigilance, professionalism, and decisive air power in defence of Nigeria’s national security.