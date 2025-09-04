NAF air strikes neutralise over 15 terrorists at Zuwa, Sambisa hideout

Nigerian Air Force strikes criminal camps and hideouts at Arepo and environs

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it’s Air Component under the Joint Task Force North-East of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has neutralized over 15 terrorists in Zuwa, Sambisa Forest.

Director of NAF Public Relations, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame who made this known on Thursday said the Air assault demonstrated the NAF’s precision, reach, and resolve in the fight against terrorism.

He said, “On 3 September 2025, a carefully planned and executed air interdiction mission struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area.

“Acting on credible intelligence and confirmatory surveillance, the mission targeted hideouts harbouring fighters and commanders responsible for recent hostilities around Bitta.

“The strikes proved devastating, neutralising over 15 terrorists and demolishing key structures critical to their operations.

“This latest success underscores the NAF’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians while supporting ground troops in joint operations to dismantle terrorist networks.

“The Nigerian Air Force continues to stand as a symbol of vigilance, professionalism, and decisive airpower in defence of national security.

“Every successful strike brings Nigeria one step closer to lasting peace.”