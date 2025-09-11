NABTEB releases 2025 NBC/NTC results, records drop in exam malpractice

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board,NABTEB, has released the results of the June/July 2025 National Business Certificate,NBC, and National Technical Certificate,NTC, in-school examinations, recording significant improvement in candidates’ performance and a sharp decline in examination malpractice.

Announcing the results on Thursday in Abuja, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NABTEB, Dr. Aminu Mohammed, disclosed that 92,875 candidates registered for the examinations, conducted nationwide from June 16 to July 17 in 1,892 centres. Of this number, 89,621 candidates, representing 96.50 percent, were graded.

According to him, this year’s enrolment marked a 37.08 percent increase compared to 67,751 candidates in 2024, across 1,708 centres.

Dr. Mohammed highlighted that candidates sat for 16 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, nine Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades, and 16 General Education Subjects.

On subject performance, he noted remarkable improvement in Mathematics, where 81,172 out of 85,805 candidates passed, representing a 94.60 percent success rate. In the English Language, 85,476 candidates were graded, with 79,575 (93.10 percent) passing and 5,901 (6.90 percent) failing.

“This performance is comparatively better than that of the June/July 2024 NBC/NTC examinations, where 44,000 candidates (65.34 percent) obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, while 62,235 (92.42 percent) scored five credits and above with or without English and Mathematics,” Dr. Mohammed explained.

He stressed the importance of strengthening technical and vocational education to address youth unemployment, urging policymakers to prioritise skills acquisition.

On malpractice, he revealed that 435 candidates were involved in 516 cases of examination misconduct, a significant drop compared to previous years.

Gender analysis of the results showed 57,651 (62.07 percent) males and 35,224 (37.93 percent) females participated in the examinations.