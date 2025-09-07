N6.5bn misappropriation: Kano Govt cautions media to refrain from malicious report

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has cautioned media practitioners in the state to refrain from publishing malicious reports amid allegations of N6.5 billion misappropriation involving some government officials, as the matter is currently before the court.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, who gave the caution while addressing newsmen, expressed deep concern over what he described as an orchestrated attempt by a section of the media to discredit the Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration.

Waiya said journalism or media should not become a tool of manipulation or misinformation.

According to him, “With reference to recent developments in the media concerning an allegation against some Government officials, the matter that is before the court, and being investigated by the anti-graft agencies, the handling of the news item by some sections of the media is worrisome as it has fallen short of established media/ journalism standards. Noteworthy is the reckless and continuous manipulation of innocent citizens, recycling the same story through different patterns and faces.

“Moreover, since the story started to trend especially on the digital platforms, it was clear for every discerning mind to observe that there is a carefully orchestrated plan by some desperate, faceless, and unpatriotic elements who are hell-bent on discrediting the Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration by maliciously painting it in a bad light.

“The promoters of such negative stories and their paymasters have shamelessly continued to recycle the same story in different forms in order to deceive the public into believing that the NNPP-led government harbours corrupt officials, which is suggestive of a government that condones corruption. Indeed, this narrative contradicts Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s public declaration of zero tolerance for corruption. Examples abound of the government’s efforts to combat corruption through institutional reforms, as well as decisive actions in some corruption-related cases, which I will highlight during this media briefing.

“The media and journalists must uphold and promote the principles of objectivity, fairness, accuracy, and balanced reportage. It is reprehensible for journalists to recycle one story with the sole aim of sustaining an onslaught on a government that is committed to serving citizens diligently and transparently through the judicious utilization of public funds, as we are witnessing today in Kano. Clearly, the news item that is making the rounds about the former Accountant General of the state and now Commissioner of Rural and Community Development, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, over the alleged return of 1.17 billion Naira was part of the earlier narration in the initial story of the ICPC and EFCC investigations, which is now a subject of litigation. Therefore, presenting the former AG’s side of the story as fresh is clearly malicious and a desperate attempt at discrediting Abba Kabir Yusuf’s government, thereby diverting public attention from its outstanding achievements.

“To this end, I must remind and admonish media practitioners to operate within established professional standards and protocols so as to safeguard the noble profession by insulating it from selfish and primordial sentiments being peddled by faceless unpatriotic elements,” he said.

Waiya further alleged that some disgruntled and unpatriotic elements were determined to tarnish the government’s image.

The commissioner, however, reiterated the government’s commitment to zero tolerance to corruption as it has rolled out new initiatives to ensure transparency and accountability in public governance.

Vanguard News