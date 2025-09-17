N-Delta group commends Tinubu over decentralization of pipeline surveillance contracts

President Bola Tinubu

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A group known as Movement for the Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND), has commended President Bola Tinubu for advancing decisions and policies that have direct bearing and impacts on the populace.

According to the group, President Tinubu in the last two years has been working for the mutual interest of Nigerians, promoting policies for the betterment of the country, adding that the President has moved development closer to the people at the grassroots though well though out people oriented programmes.

MSDND, in a statement in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State,by its Publicity Secretary, Kelvin Orughoe while welcoming President Tinubu back from vacation, declared that the Niger Delta region will continue to support the president and commended the decentralization of pipeline surveillance contracts by the president.

Orughoe said: “On the home front, we declare our support for President Tinubu’s resilience and persistence on the decentralization of the pipeline surveillance contracts to the various stakeholders in their different states across the region.

“Some stakeholders, including thousands of innocent citizens from the Niger Delta region have been victimized by the system, due to the improper monopoly and greed in the award of the pipeline surveillance contracts in the region.

“Going forward, we are looking for an expedited announcement of the surveillance contract to enable stakeholders to commence work in securing our nation’s assets in their various states.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use this medium to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to expedite the decentralization process, and being the President and Commander-In-Chief.of the Armed Forces and as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, we respectfully ask the President to direct the relevant authorities to do same in expediting the announcement of the decentralised pipeline surveillance contract to stakeholders in their various states.”