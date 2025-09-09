N-Central NYCN backs Sukubo for re-election, urges Tinubu to do more for youths

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Youth leaders from the North Central zone of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have endorsed the council’s president, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, for a second term.

They also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expand his administration’s youth empowerment programmes to benefit more young people beyond students.

The call was made during a North Central stakeholders’ meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The motion to support Sukubo’s re-election was moved by Yakubu Ibrahim, representing the Voluntary Youth Organisations, and seconded by Hussain Mukhtar. The meeting drew several NYCN leaders and state chairmen from across the region.

In his remarks, Sukubo acknowledged the Federal Government’s efforts in youth engagement and empowerment. However, he urged President Tinubu to allow the NYCN to lead a nationwide plan for youth development that would reach every local government area and state.

“As for me, as the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, on the Federal Government’s policies, programmes, youth engagement, and youth empowerment, I would rate it fine in the aspect of the students. They have given them the best.

“But for the youth, we are also expecting more than even the student community. The students are part of the youth, but not all youths are students. So, we expect the President to allow the NYCN to champion a blueprint for youth empowerment and development across the 774 local governments and 36 states,” he said.

Sukubo officially declared his intention to seek a second term, explaining that his decision followed calls from stakeholders and was driven by a desire to complete ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the NYCN.

“After a series of calls from stakeholders, I have accepted the calling to contest and seek re-election as NYCN President.

“It’s not for my personal good or self-centredness. It is in the interest of all and the Council at large. The Council has faced challenges for decades, and we have been able to solve about 55% of these problems. If re-elected, I will push to resolve up to 100%, so that future leaders can run the Council smoothly,” he stated.

He also assured members that the upcoming election would be open, transparent, and inclusive.

“I believe that this NYCN election will be free, fair, and credible. It will not be a closed-door election. Doors are open to all contestants to contest for any offices of their choice. No one will be undone or intimidated,” Sukubo said.

NYCN Vice President for North Central, Mukhtar Akoshile, said President Tinubu’s administration had made progress in including young people in governance and creating opportunities for them. He, however, urged the government to take further steps to reach more youths.

“I will score President Bola Ahmed Tinubu very high. In terms of appointments, more youths have been appointed.

“Though the President has done well, we will still encourage him to do more to ensure that most Nigerian youths are empowered,” Akoshile said.

Former NYCN national officer and head of the Voluntary Youth Organisations, Prince Abubakar Abutu, described the meeting as both consultative and enlightening for youth leaders in the region.

“This is a consultative meeting. North Central leaders are now well-informed about the achievements of President Sukubo.

“He is the only person that has travelled down to the zones, and we have listened to him,” Abutu said.

Other notable figures at the meeting included former NYCN Presidents Ambassador Leader Agboola and Comrade Almustapha Abdullahi Asuku, Ambassador Kasali Omotayo, NYCN Secretary-General Barrister Abubakar Suleiman, Programme Officer Comrade Zaka Nehemiah, Organising Secretary Olawale Abdulrahman, as well as state chairmen and other youth leaders from across the North Central zone.