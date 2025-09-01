Mywurah empowers 300 businesses with POS terminals, start-up capital in Lagos

By Audu Adetutu

Mywurah Solutions Limited, a Nigerian fintech company, has taken a major step in empowering grassroots businesses by providing 300 small enterprises across Lagos with Point of Sales, POS, terminals and start-up capital.

The initiative, which began on Monday, highlights the company’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion in communities often overlooked by mainstream financial services.

Chief Executive Officer Adiatu Damilola explained the motivation behind the program, saying, “The grassroots communities are the heart and root of commerce in every nation, and Mywurah is ready to put in the work of empowering them through our financial services, agent banking, and business directory platforms.”

Damilola said this is just the beginning of a larger rollout. “We are committed to empowering thousands more individuals and businesses with POS terminals and start-up capital in the coming days. Our vision is to build a future where no grassroots entrepreneur is left behind,” she said.

The initiative surpasses regulatory requirements. While the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, mandates a minimum of 50 agent networks and at least one year of business operations, Mywurah has already deployed 300 agency outlets across Lagos. This effort ensures that market traders, artisans, and micro-entrepreneurs can access the tools and capital they need to grow their businesses.

Reaffirming the company’s long-term mission, Damilola said, “Our focus has always been on creating wealth and opportunities for people at the grassroots, and we will keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in financial inclusion.”

A statement by the firm added that in the coming months, Mywurah aims to secure a Central Bank of Nigeria license as an agency banking service provider.

To expand its reach, Mywurah has partnered with Nomba, formerly known as Kudi, through the SANEFNG shared agent network expansion facility. This collaboration allows the distribution of POS terminals and cash support to small businesses, giving them the opportunity to grow while offering customers reliable access to digital payments.

Currently, Mywurah operates 15 branches across Nigeria and is approaching its second year of operations. By focusing on communities that are often underserved, the company has built a model that combines financial access with local economic growth.