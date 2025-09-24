By Bayo Wahab

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has dismissed circulating images suggesting he recently met with former U.S. President Donald Trump and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu “MC Oluomo” Akinsanya, describing them as fake.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Wednesday titled “Clarification on Fake News and Photos”, Obi said the pictures and accompanying stories were fabricated to mislead the public.

“My attention has been drawn to some pictures currently circulating on social media, falsely portraying meetings I never had. One of such images purports to show me with US President Donald Trump, alongside a fabricated claim that he praised me,” he said.

“Another seeks to depict me with MC Oluomo in his office. Let me state categorically that both pictures are fake and doctored, and the accompanying stories are entirely false. I have not met Mr Trump recently, nor have I had any such meeting with MC Oluomo,” Obi added.

Clarification on Fake News and Photos



My attention has been drawn to some pictures currently circulating on social media, falsely portraying meetings I never had. One of such images purports to show me with US President Donald Trump, alongside a fabricated claim that he… pic.twitter.com/T7TGEQOHv5 — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 24, 2025

He warned that such fabrications highlight the dangers of fake news and disinformation, which he described as “deliberately designed to confuse, misguide, and distract the public.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, if I had such meetings, I would have personally made them public on my X handle. My politics has never been about seeking praise or cheap publicity; it is about confronting the real problems of Nigeria,” he stated.

Obi reaffirmed that his politics remains focused on tackling insecurity, promoting rule of law, improving education and healthcare, and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

Vanguard News