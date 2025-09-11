My passion for music, entertainment started at young age – Yusuf, Arewa Pixel Founder

Abdulra’uf Yusuf has said his passion for music and entertainment started at young age. He said this while reflecting on his journey in the Northern Nigerian entertainment industry.

Yusuf, the Founder of Arewa Pixel entertainment brand, was born on January 1, 2000, and raised in Kano State, Nigeria. In 2022, he transitioned into becoming a blogger, influencer, and social media personality, quickly gaining recognition for his ability to connect with audiences and amplify talent.

Through his vision and leadership, he has positioned himself as a key figure in the Northern Nigerian entertainment industry, blending creativity with digital influence to support emerging artists and entertain millions of fans online.

Captain Arewa, as he is fondly called, has collaborated with and managed top Northern Nigerian celebrities. Most notably, he serves as the official social media manager for Dauda Kahutu Rarara, one of the region’s most celebrated musicians.

He has also worked closely with Adam A Zango, Lilin Baba, and many other prominent figures, supporting their digital growth and fan engagement.

Arewa Pixel, founded in 2022, is a fast-growing digital entertainment brand based in Kano, specializing in music promotion, publishing, distribution, entertainment news, and creative content production. With a mission to showcase talent and connect audiences through engaging media, the company has built a strong online presence, amassing over 800,000 followers on TikTok and 1.8 million followers on Facebook.

Today, it stands as one of the most influential entertainment platforms in Northern Nigeria, driving cultural conversations and promoting artists across borders.