My mission has always been to serve with integrity – Henry Anadi

Henry Chinedu Anadi, widely known as Legit, has reaffirmed his commitment to serving with integrity while creating opportunities for others to thrive.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, Anadi said: “My mission has always been to serve with integrity and create pathways for others to thrive, whether in healthcare, digital innovation, or community development.”

Born on April 12 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Anadi hails from Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State. He is the third child in a family of seven.

His educational journey began at Ijapo Primary and Secondary Schools in Akure, Ondo State, before proceeding to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he earned a degree in Medical Radiography.

Anadi started his career as Manager at Georgie’s Diagnostics Limited in Port Harcourt before moving to the United Kingdom. He currently works as a Senior Interventional Radiographer at Leeds Teaching Hospital and Deputy Leeds Radiographer in Milton Keynes.

Beyond healthcare, he is the CEO of Legit Creators Network, a platform focused on empowering creators and building sustainable brand partnerships. He also serves as Welfare Director of the Nigerian Community in Leeds, supporting unity and empowerment within the diaspora.

In recognition of his contributions, Anadi has received awards including the GR8X Award from The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (2021) and the Senior Healthcare Leadership Award from the NHS Leadership Academy.

Popularly known on TikTok as Legit of TikTok, he continues to inspire through healthcare, entrepreneurship, and community leadership.