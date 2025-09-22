My bias for corporate and commercial law drives my practice – Oluwafunmilola Salami

Oluwafunmilola Salami

By Kenneth Oboh

Oluwafunmilola Salami has said his passion for corporate and commercial law continues to shape his career and inspire his journey as a legal practitioner.

Salami, the Founder of The Maverick Forte Legal Epicentre, holds an LL.B from Lagos State University, a BL from the Nigerian Law School, Kano, and two master’s degrees in law, including Maritime and Commercial Law, said he has spent more than 13 years in active practice with a special focus on insolvency, receivership, and the recovery of toxic loans involving multinational companies and high-net-worth individuals.

“I believe law is a veritable approach for social engineering in the society,” he said while reflecting on his career and the challenges facing the legal profession.

His firm, established in 2015 and based in Ikeja, Lagos, provides services across commercial legal practice, including real estate and property, immigration, matrimonial proceedings, and aviation. According to him, the drive for excellence and value delivery remains the hallmark of the practice.

Salami noted that his experience as a Judicial Assistant to Judges equipped him with the ability to quickly discern the potentials of matters before the court, a skill that has guided him in securing several favorable judgments in both civil and criminal cases.

He is also an author of ‘Determination: The Pivot of Destiny’, a book that earned commendations from The Punch and The Nation. Currently, he is pursuing his Ph.D. with the ambition of becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in the near future.

Speaking on his personal accomplishments, Salami said: “To be healthy. To remain healthy.” He also encouraged young lawyers to believe in themselves and never look back, adding that his personal motto remains, “Whatever you are, be a good one.”

Vanguard News