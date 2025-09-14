My administration working to build Nigeria that works for everyone – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration is working towards building a country that works for everyone.

President Tinubu made the call yesterday at the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who represented President Tinubu, said, “This administration came into office with a firm commitment to renew hope, strengthen our democratic institutions and build a Nigeria that works for all. We have taken bold steps to stabilize the economy, attract investment and implement reforms that will bring enduring benefits to our country.”

He urged the Church to keep supporting the government and assured that the Tinubu administration would leave no one behind through its social investment programmes.

On his part, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu regarding the Reforms initiated by the government, assuring them that they will soon bear the fruits of economic prosperity.

Senator Akpabio made the call in his opening address as the Chairman of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Assistant to on Media/Communication, Anietie Ekong, Senator Akpabio who asked Nigerians never to be despaired by the current situation that Nigeria was going through but to look forward to a brighter future, said, “Let me seize this opportunity to urge my compatriots to be be patient with your government as we lay again the foundations of this house. Do not despair when the winds blow strong or the scaffolding shakes.

“For a nation is like a mighty cathedral—it is not raised overnight, but stone by stone, prayer by prayer, hand by hand. “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles.” (Isaiah 40:31).

“Let us therefore renew hope in the Nigerian enterprise. Let us believe again that our land can be great, that our children can inherit a future brighter than our present. Let us bind the wounds of division, banish the cynicism of despair, and walk together Church and State, pulpit and parliament, faith and policy towards the dawn.

“Transformation is not the burden of one arm of society, nor the privilege of a select few. It is a covenant of partnership. As St. Paul declares: ‘We are co-workers in God’s service; you are God’s field, God’s building.”

Also speaking, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, stated that the Catholic Church has played a key role all over the world in fighting injustice, promoting democratic governance, and prioritizing the welfare of the people in its policies.

He said that his administration has invested heavily in lifting people out of poverty, especially the poor and vulnerable persons, and to improve their living conditions. He enumerated several intervention programmes initiated by the government. He called for the continued support of the Church in delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The conference was attended by the Apostolic Nuncio and the representative of the Pope, Most Rev. Michael Francis Crotty, Catholic Bishops from all over Nigeria, other Catholic faithful, members of the National Assembly, politicians, and worshippers from all parts of the country.



Vanguard News