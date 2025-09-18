Mutfwang receives NGE, unveils plan to boost state economy

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has outlined plans to reposition the State’s economy, with a focus on tapping into the multi-billion-dollar halal market of the Middle East.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday while receiving the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba, and other members of the Guild during a courtesy visit to Government House, Jos.

He said his administration is determined to move Plateau beyond dependence on federal allocations by building a globally competitive livestock industry.

According to him, the plan involves introducing high-yield dairy cattle capable of producing up to 20 litres of milk daily, reviving the Jos abattoir to handle 500 cattle daily, and investing in large-scale cattle-feed production—all tailored to meet international halal standards and create thousands of jobs.

Mutfwang stressed that insecurity has slowed Plateau’s progress for decades but assured that his government is tackling it through the revival of Operation Rainbow, the creation of a State Security and Information Centre with a toll-free line, and drone surveillance to restore investor confidence.

He also highlighted ongoing infrastructural projects, including the rehabilitation of over 100 kilometres of urban roads, rural road construction under World Bank programmes, and the ₦30 billion water scheme.

Other interventions include a 50 percent reduction in tuition fees for indigenes in state-owned tertiary institutions, the revival of about 400 collapsed boreholes, and the rebuilding of major markets to boost agribusiness.

“Security is a distraction; our real mission is to unleash Plateau’s potential,” Mutfwang said. “With fertile soil, a favourable climate, and abundant minerals, Plateau is ready to open up to the world through modern agriculture and the halal economy.”

Earlier, NGE President, Eze Anaba, commended the governor’s peace initiatives and invited him to address the Guild’s annual conference next month in Abuja. Mutfwang accepted the invitation, thanking the media for their support during his post-election legal battles. The visiting editors are also expected to tour selected projects across the State.