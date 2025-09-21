Murder of Enugu Catholic Priest: Police arrest 38 suspects, intensify manhunt

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested 38 suspects in connection with the murder of Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese, while intensifying efforts to track down the assailants.

Fr. Eya was killed on the night of September 19, 2025, along Eha-Ndiagu Eha-Etiti Road in Eha-Alumona community, Nsukka Local Government Area.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has ordered an intensified manhunt for the killers.

He disclosed that operatives under the Udenu Area Command carried out bush combing operations and raids on identified black spots, leading to the arrest of 38 suspects and the recovery of incriminating exhibits. The suspects are currently undergoing screening.

CP Giwa commiserated with the family of the late priest and the Catholic Church, assuring that the Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.