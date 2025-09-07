Muiz Banire, Ojora, other Lagos bigwigs to grace Seun Oloketuyi’s book unveiling today

By Ayo Onikoyi

The unveiling of Making Movies the Nollywood Way, the latest work by filmmaker and Best of Nollywood Awards founder, Seun Oloketuyi, is set to attract some of Lagos’ most respected figures when it holds on September 7, 2025, at the University of Lagos.

Among the dignitaries confirmed for the event are Muiz Banire, SAN, respected lawyer and former Lagos State commissioner; Honourable Moji Ojora Meranda, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Honourable Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State,Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources; and Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abisoye Fagade Dg NIHOTOUR

Their attendance signals not only support for Oloketuyi’s literary effort but also an endorsement of Nollywood’s cultural and economic importance.

Making Movies the Nollywood Way is a coffee-table style book that offers a deep dive into the workings of Nigeria’s film industry. It combines the author’s reflections with the voices of 21 leading Nollywood figures, including Ọpa Williams, Wale Adenuga, and Emem Isong, who share their professional experiences, triumphs, and challenges.

Speaking on the forthcoming unveiling, Oloketuyi described the project as a labour of love aimed at educating, inspiring, and preserving the unique Nollywood filmmaking process. “This book is not just about film; it’s about telling our stories, our struggles, and our successes in a way that resonates with both practitioners and lovers of cinema,” he said.

The event will feature a public reading, a discussion session, and interactions with Nollywood veterans as well as students of the University of Lagos. It is expected to provide an engaging platform for knowledge exchange between industry insiders and aspiring filmmakers.

With the presence of prominent personalities such as Banire, Ojora, Wahab, and Benson-Awoyinka, the unveiling is projected to be both a cultural milestone and a high-profile gathering that underscores Nollywood’s standing as one of the world’s most dynamic film industries.