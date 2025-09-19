MTN secures fresh spectrum lease from 9Mobile to boost digital inclusion

By Juliet Umeh

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, has announced the approval of a new spectrum lease agreement with 9Mobile. This move is expected to enhance national roaming, expand network capacity, and accelerate digital inclusion across the country.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, and the investing public, MTN disclosed that the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has approved the lease of 5MHz frequency division duplex, FDD, in the 900MHz band and 15MHz FDD in the 1800MHz band from 9Mobile’s holding company, T2 Mobile Limited.

According to MTN Nigeria, “The lease, effective from October 1, 2025, will run for three years. The spectrum lease is strategically tied to our national roaming agreement with 9Mobile, allowing us to handle increased network traffic from 9Mobile’s customer base while leveraging our infrastructure.

“This integrated approach, combining spectrum trade and national roaming, demonstrates our commitment to industry collaboration, infrastructure sharing, and the broader goal of expanding broadband access and driving Nigeria’s digital transformation.”

Speaking on the development, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, said the milestone aligns with the company’s Ambition 2025 strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality connectivity to Nigerians.

He said: “By leveraging additional spectrum resources, we are enhancing network capacity in a cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable way.

“We are also fostering a more collaborative telecom ecosystem, recently signing a national roaming agreement with T2 and onboarding Mobile Virtual Network Operators, MVNOs, to drive industry innovation and long-term sustainability.”

He added that these initiatives underscore MTN’s dedication to expanding broadband access, advancing Nigeria’s digital economy, and ensuring inclusive growth.

Meanwhile, MTN confirmed it will not renew its existing one-year lease agreement with Ntel (Natcom Development and Investment Ltd.), which currently covers 5MHz FDD in the 900MHz band and 10MHz FDD in the 1800MHz band across 17 states. The lease, signed in 2024, will expire on November 29, 2025, in line with agreed terms.