MTI urges local market agencies to uphold international standards

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A market research agency, Market Trends Internationa, MTI, has called on indigenous market research agencies across the country to maintain international best practices in order to preserve the integrity of the industry and deliver reliable insights for clients.

The Executive Director of MTI, Mr. Victor Ebhomenye, made the appeal in a statement titled “Establishment of Indigenous Market Research Agencies in Nigeria” made available to the media.

According to him, while the growth of local market research agencies has expanded the industry, it has also given rise to challenges that threaten quality and credibility.

“From the early days of Research International to the rise of local pioneers like RMS and Market Trends International, the industry has recorded significant growth. Unfortunately, this expansion has also led to a decline in quality as many stakeholders now prioritise profit over client success. The result is a proliferation of poor-quality data,” he lamented.

Ebhomenye explained that with the reduced presence of international research firms, clients have shifted focus from quality to cost, thereby compromising methodologies and producing unreliable insights.

Tracing the history of the sector, he noted that Nigeria’s first market research agency emerged in the early 1960s when Lever Brothers Nigeria Ltd (now Unilever Nigeria) established a professional research arm due to dissatisfaction with in-house data.

Backed by UAC, Bamgbose, one of its managers, was trained at Research International (RI) in the UK, after which he set up Domestic Research in Ibadan — the country’s first agency. The agency later moved to Lagos in 1984, evolving into Research Bureau Nigeria and subsequently Research International.

He recalled that expatriates such as Peter Mathias, Robert Sutton, David Kreling and Barrie Parker helped entrench global standards in Nigeria’s market research space before indigenous executives like Tejumola, who founded RMS, and Jo Ebhomenye, who established Market Trends International, began to fill the gap.

Ebhomenye, however, stressed the need for today’s agencies to return to the culture of excellence. “The strength of our industry lies not in cutting corners but in ensuring accuracy, professionalism and global relevance,” he said.