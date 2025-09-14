MTI bags ‘Best Customer Service Market Research Agency’ award

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A global market research agency, Marked Trend International, MTI, has emerged as the “Best Customer Service Market Research Agency of the Year” at the African Brand Awards held in Lagos.

The annual awards ceremony is designed to identify, recognise and reward exceptional brands and leaders in Nigeria and across Africa for their contributions to economic growth, innovation and excellence.

According to the organisers, the awards also seek to foster a strong branding culture, promote African brands globally, inspire innovation and bridge gaps between investors and viable African businesses.

Speaking on the recognition, Executive Director, Market Trend International, Mr. Victor Ebhomenye, commended the organisers for honouring MTI in such a capacity. “I feel appreciated that our hard work is being recognised by the public. The award will provide us with the required endorsement to assure prospective and existing clients of quality deliveries,” he said.

Giving a brief history of MTI, Ebhomenye recalled that the agency was established in 1986 as one of the pioneer market and social research firms in Africa. “In 2010, the company rebranded from Market Trends Nigeria to Market Trend International to maintain its core strengths and seize future opportunities. This led to the expansion of the business to key market research hubs across the globe,” he added.

Other winners at this year’s event include Royal Exchange Prudent Life Plc, First Insurance Brokers Limited, NNPC Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), XPARK 360, Kano Electricity, among others.