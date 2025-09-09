MRA hails adoption of new policy framework on Information Integrity in Africa, Sahel

By Umejiaku Stanley, Hassan Lawal & Osho Abeeb

Media Rights Agenda MRA has hailed the adoption of a new Policy Framework on Information Integrity in West Africa and the Sahel, describing it as a timely response to the growing wave of disinformation, misinformation and threats to the region’s information ecosystem.

The 19-page framework was adopted on September 5, 2025, at the end of a three-day multi-stakeholder Regional Conference on Information Integrity in West Africa and the Sahel. The meeting, convened by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization,UNESCO in partnership with the Government of Cape Verde, held from September 3 to 5 in Praia, the Cape Verdean capital.

According to MRA, the framework seeks to foster trust in the information space while advancing digital platform governance and human rights, adding that it was designed in response to rising cases of disinformation, hate speech, and the abuse of digital and emerging technologies to undermine citizens, communities, and democratic institutions.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Programme Officer, Ms. Adesewa Akintokun, MRA commended UNESCO, governments, regional institutions and civil society groups for their role in producing the framework.

She noted that : “At a time when the spread of false and misleading information undermines democracy, fuels conflict, and erodes public trust in institutions, this initiative provides an important blueprint for fostering a healthier and more resilient information environment.”

MRA particularly welcomed the framework’s emphasis on upholding fundamental rights such as freedom of expression and access to information, while also promoting accountability, transparency and ethical standards for both state and non-state actors.

Akintokun stressed that the balanced approach was crucial to preventing efforts at tackling harmful content from being used as a pretext for censorship or curtailment of legitimate expression.

However, she cautioned that the real test would be in how effectively the framework is implemented, urging stakeholders to show the political will, commitment and collaboration needed to translate the documents into meaningful action that strengthens democracy in the region.

“As an organization committed to advancing media freedom, access to information, and the digital rights of citizens, MRA looks forward to working with governments, regional bodies, civil society, the media and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation. We will continue to advocate for policies and practices that safeguard journalists, strengthen media institutions, and empower citizens to engage meaningfully in democratic governance,” Akintokun added,