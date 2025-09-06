Mr Eazi now your boss, don’t call me – Femi Otedola tells daughter at wedding

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola offered heartfelt words of advice to his daughter, Temi, and her musician husband, Mr Eazi, during their wedding reception.

Temi and Mr Eazi (born Tosin Ajibade) tied the knot in a private ceremony in Iceland in August 2025.

In a viral video from the Iceland reception, Otedola praised the couple’s love and entrepreneurial spirit, describing their marriage as “made in heaven.”

He further encouraged Temi to fully embrace her new role as a wife to her husband.

“You found a great guy, very great guy, blessed guy. He’s come from a very decent family. One thing I’ll advise you… you have to succumb to the whims and caprices of your husband. Okay? He’s your husband, he’s your boss.

“There’s no more dad, don’t call me up,” Otedola said.

“So, one thing I like about both of you and I’ve observed is, you’re truly in love with each other. Truly, truly in love with each other. Temi is an entrepreneur. Tosin is an entrepreneur. So you match each other. It was made in heaven, for Tosin you will go places,” he added.