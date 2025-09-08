MPB warns pensioners about fake WhatsApp group, fraudulent intent

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has issued a strong warning to military pensioners and the general public about a fraudulent WhatsApp group falsely linked to the Board.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, the MPB clarified that it has not created any official WhatsApp group for pensioners or veterans.

Mohammed described the group, which carries the MPB logo, as the handiwork of unknown individuals seeking to mislead and potentially defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Military Pensions Board wishes to categorically state that it does not operate any WhatsApp group for the dissemination of information or for making requests,” the statement read.

“Pensioners and members of the public are advised to disregard such platforms as they do not represent the position of the Board.”

The spokesman further stressed that the MPB communicates strictly through verified and official channels, including its social media pages, press releases, and recognized communication lines.

The Board reassured military pensioners of its unwavering commitment to their welfare and urged them to always seek clarification only through official contacts whenever in doubt.