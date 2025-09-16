Moses Abah inducted as Fellow of National Institute of Credit Administration

Renowned entrepreneur and finance professional, Moses Abah, Chief Executive Officer of Hilvard, has been inducted as a Fellow of the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), Nigeria’s apex body for credit management and financial governance.

The Fellowship, one of the highest honours of the institute, recognizes Abah’s outstanding contributions to finance, investment strategy, and corporate governance, further underscoring his reputation as a trusted global partner for investors seeking sustainable growth.

Abah, who began his career in accounting, has built a leadership philosophy anchored on precision, integrity, and accountability. As CEO of Hilvard, he oversees a diversified portfolio spanning real estate development, construction, infrastructure financing, strategic investments, and high-value partnerships—all geared toward long-term wealth creation and investor security.

“This Fellowship is more than a professional milestone; it is a public endorsement of the standards I’ve built my businesses on,” Abah said. “Investors and partners can be confident that every project I lead adheres to global best practices, transparency, and a clear roadmap to value creation.”

NICA, the statutory body regulating credit management professionals in Nigeria, confers its Fellowship only on individuals who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievement, ethical leadership, and years of consistent excellence in financial stewardship.

Industry analysts say the recognition further enhances Hilvard’s international appeal, positioning the firm more strongly with global investors, development partners, and private equity stakeholders seeking secure and expertly managed opportunities across Africa’s emerging markets.

With this honour, Moses Abah joins a select class of finance professionals who blend entrepreneurial vision with the governance discipline that modern investors demand.