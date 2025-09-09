The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed confidence that more state governors will defect to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking at the Bayelsa State chapter’s 12th expanded stakeholders’ meeting and endorsement of President Bola Tinubu in Yenagoa on Tuesday, Yilwatda, who was represented by the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, said the president’s performance is attracting opposition leaders to the party.

“Our doors are still open, more governors are still moving into our party, more personalities are still moving in, senators, members of the House of Representatives, because of the calibre, integrity and the output of the person we made president,” Yilwatda said.

Recently, the governors of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwore, and Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join APC in support of President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

While dismissing opposition parties, Yilwatda likened the president to a lion unfazed by distractions.

“Other people are running around trying to challenge the president in the 2027 election, but of course you know, when you have a lion and other small animals are barking, the lion doesn’t even take notice of them, he goes about his duties properly,” he said.

The APC chairman praised the South-South governors for what he described as their “realism and understanding,” noting that their defection to the APC underscores the president’s leadership qualities.

“They are leaving their parties to come to APC to support Mr President in 2027 to record an overwhelming victory, so that as we go into 2027, governance will be easier,” he added.

He urged APC members in Bayelsa to remain united to ensure victory in 2027. Former Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, also reaffirmed the unity of the party in the state as preparations intensify for the polls.