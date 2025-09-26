Money laundering trial: Ex-NSA Dasuki kicks as FG moves to tender evidence

Dasuki

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), resumed on Thursday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the Federal Government seeking to tender additional evidence against him.

Dasuki, who served under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, is facing an amended seven-count charge bordering on money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Federal Government alleged that on July 17, 2015, Dasuki was found in possession of various firearms and sums of $40,000, N5 million, and $20,000 at his Asokoro residence. He was also accused of retaining $150,000 and N37.6 million at his Sokoto residences a day earlier, contrary to provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011.

At Thursday’s hearing, prosecution counsel Oladipupo Okpeseyi, SAN, sought the court’s permission to tender further proof of evidence and requested that the court moves its sitting to the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters to inspect a vehicle allegedly recovered from Dasuki’s home in 2015. He argued that the exhibits, earlier rejected, could now be admitted as proper foundation had been laid.

However, defence counsel A.A. Usman, strongly opposed the application, insisting that the exhibits had already been marked rejected by the court and could not be re-tendered. He argued that the prosecution’s only lawful option was to appeal the earlier ruling.

Usman maintained that the attempt to reintroduce the exhibits was “baseless, ill-conceived, and an abuse of court process.”

After listening to both sides, trial judge Justice Peter Lifu adjourned till October 14 for ruling.

Earlier, the second prosecution witness, DSS operative Musa Duniyor, testified that he participated in searches conducted at Dasuki’s Abuja residences in July 2015, where bank statements, flash drives, vehicles, and other items were recovered.

Dasuki, who has pleaded not guilty, is also facing two separate money laundering cases before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).