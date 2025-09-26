Moment of growth, prosperity round the corner, Tinubu assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that moment of growth and prosperity was around the corner.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Friday at the installation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The installation ceremony was held at the historic Mapo Hall, Oja’Oba Ibadan.

The President, who commended Nigerians for their perseverance, said the pains and sufferings of Nigerians were not unnoticed.

According to him, the country’s economy has improved and there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel.

He congratulated Oba Ladoja for ascending the throne of Olubadan.

“I start to recall the moment in the Senate and the struggle that we had together, you as the governor, the issue of impeachment, your comeback story, your perseverance, your resilience, your determination, your reliability is impeccable.

“It’s a big present, a great honor for me to be here as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to witness your coronation, to witness history, all the things that you’ve started,the deliberations, the expectations, and history that we share together.

“It’s my prayer that you will live long and be celebrated as one of the real gems of history to ascend the throne of your forefathers,” Tinubu said

Gov. Seyi Makinde, in his address, shortly after he presented the Staff of Office to Oba Ladoja, said the installation of the former governor had proved that the traditional succession process to the throne of Olubadan was now sacrosanct.

Makinde congratulated Oba Ladoja and urged him to use the position for the promotion of Ibadan culture and values.

He also appreciated President Tinubu for attending the event.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Ladoja pledged to serve the people of Ibadanland and Yoruba race in general.

He promised to ensure that unemployed youths of Ibadan secure jobs, and tasked chiefs and Mogajis (family heads) to brace up to bring development to Ibadanland.

He equally thanked President Bola Tinubu for his presence at his inauguration

NAN reports that eminent Nigerians at the ceremony included Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; Soun of Ogbomosho, Ghandi Laoye; Timi of Ede, Adesola Lawal; and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi who was represented by Queen Folasade Ogunwusi.

Also present were two former governors of Ogun Sen. Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun; former governors of Ekiti, Osun, Cross Rivers and Kano states, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Rabiu Kwankaso, and Donald Duke respectively.

The Ondo, Osun and Ekiti governors, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Ademola Adeleke and Abiodun Oyebamij, Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu and FIRS chairman, Zack Adedeji were part of the President’s entourage

In addition, Senators representing three Senatorial Districts in Oyo State at the national assembly, Fatai Buhari, Yunus Akintunde and Sarafadeen Alli attended the installation of Oba Ladoja