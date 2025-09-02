Mob kills ex-convict in Makurdi set body ablaze for snatching motorbike

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A suspected motorcycle snatcher, alleged to be an ex-convict, was on Tuesday morning killed and set ablaze by an angry mob on Kashim Ibrahim Way, in the heart of Makurdi town.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the suspect had around 8 am to Railway Quarters, “and on getting to where he said was his destination, he stabbed the rider multiple times from behind and took away his motorbike.

“But some people who noticed what happened immediately raised the alarm, and the youths chased and got hold of him.

“They recovered the motorbike and beat him to death, after which they set his body on fire.”

He disclosed that the motorbike rider died on the way while being taking to the hospital.

“It quite unfortunate that the young man came out this morning to look for his daily bread only to be killed in such a manner by a motorbike snatcher.

“It obviously angered the people around the area that was why they mobbed him to death and burnt his body.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet who confirmed the development said, “the suspect was recently released from prison custody.

“But the mob action is condemanble and the Commissioner of Police recently warned that people should desist from such. Investigations is already ongoing over the matter.”